Former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi has died in court, state television reported on Monday.

It said Morsi had fainted after a court session and died afterward.

According to an Al Arabiya correspondent, Morsi spoke for 25 minutes during the trial session and was agitated. He fainted in court and died while being rushed to the hospital.

A medical team is examining the body of Mohamed Morsi and his family said they will take care of his burial.

The trial session of Mohamed Morsi was regarding a case involving espionage with Hamas, as well as his involvement in the Wadi al-Natrun prison break in 2011.



Morsi, a top figure in the Muslim Brotherhood, was toppled by the military in 2013 after mass protests against this rule.

He had been serving a seven-year sentence for falsifying his candidacy application for the 2012 presidential race.

Last Update: Monday, 17 June 2019 KSA 20:15 - GMT 17:15