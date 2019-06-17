Iran’s military denied on Monday being behind attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman last week, and said if it decided to block the Strait of Hormuz, a vital gateway in the Gulf for the oil industry, it will do it publicly.
Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri was quoted as saying by Fars news agency: “If the Islamic Republic of Iran decides to block exports of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, it is militarily strong enough to do that fully and publicly.”
