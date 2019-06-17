A senior Iranian security official said on Monday that Tehran was responsible for security in the Gulf and called on US forces to leave the region, as tensions rose following last week’s attacks on oil tankers.



“We have always said we guarantee the security of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz,” the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, was quoted as saying by the state broadcaster IRIB.



“We repeat our stance and call on US forces to finish their presence in the region as they are the main source of crisis and instability.”

Shamkhani was also quoted as saying by IRIB that Tehran had recently exposed and dismantled a “large US cyber espionage network,” including the arrest of several CIA agents.

