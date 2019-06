A lawyer says Egypt’s former President Mohamed Morsi has been buried, a day after collapsing and dying in a Cairo courtroom.

Abdul-Moneim Abdel-Maqsoud says Morsi’s family attended funeral prayers early Tuesday in the mosque of Tora prison, then buried him in Cairo’s western district of Nasr City.

Also, Ahmed Mursi, son of former president, said on his Facebook page on Tuesday that the burial was attended by members of the family in Cairo’s Nasr City.

The 67-year-old collapsed during a court session on Monday.

Morsi, a top figure in the Muslim Brotherhood, was toppled by in 2013 after mass protests against this rule.

Morsi was serving a 20-year prison sentence for a conviction arising from the killing of protesters during demonstrations in 2012, and a life sentence for espionage. He had denied the charges.

(With AP)

Last Update: Tuesday, 18 June 2019 KSA 08:44 - GMT 05:44