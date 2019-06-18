Photos obtained by Al Arabiya of the body of Zaki Mubarak, the Palestinian who died in Turkish custody, show severe wounds and bruises, with his lawyer saying that the deceased was “brutally beaten to death.”

Zakaria Mubarak, Zaki Mubarak’s brother, told Al Arabiya in a written statement that according to the Turkish autopsy report the body contained injuries.

Zakaria said that the report provided by the medical advisor at the Palestinian Embassy in Cairo, Hussam Tukan, also asserts that there were severe injuries.

Zakaria Mubarak said that “10 Muslims have seen the body and they attest that the photos are true.” He said that the photographs show injuries inflicted on the head and side “strong enough to kill a person.”

Graphic photos of the body were blurred by Al Arabiya.

Zakaria Mubarak had threatened last week to share the photos with media outlets as a response to Turkish and Qatari media’s continued reporting that the death of his brother was a suicide.

In a telephone interview with Al Arabiya on Monday, a distraught Zaki Mubarak said that Egyptian autopsy results would be out in around 14 days. He added that he will submit all the documents he has in his possession to the judiciary.

“I want to prove that his death was not a suicide and that he was killed,” Zakaria Mubarak said. According to him, protests have been held in front of Turkish embassies in Paris and London to highlight the crime.

“Now I will have to hire an international lawyer to raise the case in both the International Criminal Court and the European Court of Human Rights,” he added.

“I am looking for an international lawyer to hand the documents to. If an international organization picks up the case, then so be it, but if they don’t I will hire a lawyer,” said Zakaria.

“The documents in my possession prove that he did not commit suicide and that he was killed. I was the head of the military prosecution, and I know that this is enough evidence to charge the accused,” said Zakaria.

Detailing the injuries on Zaki Mubarak’s body, his family’s lawyer, Sharif Sudqi, told Al Arabiya that it was “shocking.” Sudqi said that when he first saw the body in mid-May, after it arrived in Egypt, there were injuries to the skull, sides, and feet.

“There was an injury on the left of the skull near the eyes and around the ear. This injury we believe is an injury caused by a strong impact to the skull,” he said. “We found a cut on the neck from the right side. We also found clear breaking of the legs and toe bones,” he added.

Sudqi said that there were also large bruises on the sides of his body that might have been caused by broken ribs.

“When we received the body from the Turks after the autopsy, it was opened from the top of the neck to the bottom of his stomach and both of his sides were bruised,” he said.

“From my experience as a lawyer who has seen many bodies, these bruises are consistent with broken ribs,” Sudqi added.

Sudqi said that Zaki Mubarak’s elbows had severe bruising, which might be related to “him being tied up,” and that there was also an opening at the heel of the left foot.

“It was a shocking sight,” said Sudqi describing Zaki’s body. “The tongue was completely removed. We are not sure why there was a need to remove the tongue,” he added.

There is a well-known requirement to remove the internal organs for the preservation process of the body, said Sudqi, “but there was no need to remove the tongue.”

Sudqi speculated that the reason for removing the tongue was to prove the claim that Zaki Mubarak committed suicide by hanging himself. If a person dies by hanging “that would mean that his tongue would hang outside his mouth,” but since “they killed him in custody,” they removed his tongue.

Sudqi said that he was in the Egyptian “Public Prosecutor’s office Monday to follow-up on the autopsy.”

He added that the autopsy report will be highly technical unlike the one that was received from Turkey, which contained vague information.

According to Sudqi, the Turkish report said that there were broken bones and wounds without stating the cause of death.

“We find that he was brutally beaten to death,” he added.

Last Update: Tuesday, 18 June 2019 KSA 02:07 - GMT 23:07