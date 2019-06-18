Iran will not wage war against any nation, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday in a speech broadcast live on state TV.

Fears of a confrontation between Iran and the United States have mounted since attacks on two oil tankers at the entrance to the Gulf on Thursday, which Washington has blamed on Tehran.

“Iran will not wage war against any nation,” Rouhani said.

He said: “Those facing us are a group of politicians with little experience.”

“Despite all of the Americans’ efforts in the region and their desire to cut off our ties with all of the world and their desire to keep Iran secluded, they have been unsuccessful,” Rouhani added.

On Monday, a spokesman for Iran's atomic agency said the country will break the uranium stockpile limit set by Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers in the next 10 days.

Behrouz Kamalvandi made the comment in a news conference carried live on Iranian state television.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon announced the deployment of about 1,000 more troops to the Middle East for what acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said were “defensive purposes,” citing concerns about a threat from Iran.

Last Update: Tuesday, 18 June 2019 KSA 10:22 - GMT 07:22