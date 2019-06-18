Speaking on Iran’s Channel 2 on Tuesday, the representative of the Iranian Supreme Leader at the Supreme National Security Council, Saeed Jalili said that “the cost of compromise is greater than the cost of resistance,” Mehr News Agency reported.SHOW MORE
