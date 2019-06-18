Speaking on Iran’s Channel 2 on Tuesday, the representative of the Iranian Supreme Leader at the Supreme National Security Council, Saeed Jalili said that “the cost of compromise is greater than the cost of resistance,” Mehr News Agency reported.

“We can resist America’s economic pressure with the same determination we displayed during the Sacred Defence,” he said, referring to the war with Iraq.

Jalili claimed that the US has resorted to economic pressure on Iran because “it knows the military option does not have any advantages for it.”

“They apply pressure [on us] and at the same time they say they are not looking for a war. This is because they know that they cannot impose a war on the people of Iran and they are well aware of the costs of a war,” he added.

