Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said on Tuesday that he does not want to see fighting between the Syrian and Turkish militaries.

Al-Moualem made the comment in Beijing during a joint briefing with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The Syrian foreign minister remarks come amid escalation between Turkish forces and regime forces in Syria’s Idlib region where a Turkish observation post was attacked on Sunday with mortar fire and shelling from an area controlled by the Syrian government forces, causing damage but no casualties, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said its forces immediately retaliated with heavy weapons and it made representations to Moscow over the incident.

Last Update: Tuesday, 18 June 2019 KSA 08:39 - GMT 05:39