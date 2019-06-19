Egypt accused the United Nations on Wednesday of seeking to “politicize” the death in court of the country’s former President Mohamed Morsi by calling for an “independent inquiry”.

Foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez said he condemned “in the strongest terms” the call by the spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Rupert Colville, for an independent investigation into Morsi’s death on Monday.

Hafez said it was a “deliberate attempt to politicize a case of natural death.”

Last Update: Wednesday, 19 June 2019 KSA 12:37 - GMT 09:37