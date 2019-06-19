Iran’s atomic energy organization says Tehran will not extend the 60-day deadline to pull out of some key commitments under nuclear deal, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Iran will continue scaling back its compliance with its nuclear deal commitments in the absence of “positive signals” from other signatories to the pact, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had told a meeting of Russia, China and other Asia leaders in Tajikistan.

A spokesman for Iran's atomic agency had said on Monday that the country will break the uranium stockpile limit set by Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers in the next 10 days.

"Today the countdown to pass the 300 kilogrammes reserve of enriched uranium has started and in 10 days time we will pass this limit," Iran's atomic energy organisation spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said at a press conference broadcast live.

Last Update: Wednesday, 19 June 2019 KSA 09:45 - GMT 06:45