Regime attacks killed 16 civilians and nine combatants in Syria’s northwest on Wednesday, a war monitor said, the latest violence to rattle a region housing three million people.

Eleven civilians were killed in regime air strikes on a village in the Jabal al-Zawiya region of southeastern Idlib province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The bombardment destroyed shops and ripped apart bodies, according to an AFP photographer, who found human remains more than a hundred meters away from the site of the strike.

Rescue workers were seen pulling bodies from under the rubble.

Four other civilians were killed in air raids on nearby towns and villages in southern Idlib, while one civilian died in air strikes on the edges of Idlib’s eponymous provincial capital, the Britain-based Observatory said.

In the north of nearby Hama province, regime rocket fire killed nine extremists, a day after fierce clashes in the area left at least 55 combatants dead, including 14 regime fighters, the war monitor reported.

Last Update: Wednesday, 19 June 2019 KSA 21:00 - GMT 18:00