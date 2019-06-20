“Thank you for your interest in Four Seasons Hotel Damascus.” That is the message on display on the hotel’s website, which adds that the “hotel is no longer managed by Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.”

The announcement comes close on the heels of the US imposing sanctions on 16 individuals and entities associated with an international network benefiting the Assad regime.

Four Seasons announced today that it is leaving Syria. Syrian war profiteer Samer Foz bought a majority stake in the hotel last year. It's also been the main residence for intl UN and NGO workers for years. pic.twitter.com/gpxAMT7vDK — Sune Engel Rasmussen (@SuneEngel) June 19, 2019

Among those who were sanctioned is prominent Syrian businessman Samer Foz and his family, who have close ties to President Bashar al-Assad. According to a Bloomberg report, the Four Seasons Damascus hotel was owned or controlled by Foz.

Al Arabiya reported last week that the US Treasury said it was imposing sanctions on Foz, his siblings Amer and Husen, and the family-owned Aman Holding, a company run by the Foz family from the coastal city of Latakia.

Samer Foz is the chairman and general manager of Aman Holding, which was formerly known as the Aman Group.

Last Update: Thursday, 20 June 2019 KSA 11:25 - GMT 08:25