Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted on Thursday saying that the US is waging “economic terrorism” on the republic, adding that Tehran will complain to the UN over drone aggression.

“The US wages #EconomicTerrorism on Iran, has conducted covert action against us & now encroaches on our territory,” his tweet said.

In the same tweet, Zarif said that Iran does not seek war, but will “zealously” defend its skies, land, and waters.

We'll take this new aggression to #UN & show that the US is lying about international waters — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) June 20, 2019

“We'll take this new aggression to #UN & show that the US is lying about international waters,” he added.

Iran shot down a US military drone it said was on a spy mission over its territory, but Washington said the aircraft was targeted in international air space in “an unprovoked attack”.

Last Update: Thursday, 20 June 2019 KSA 18:58 - GMT 15:58