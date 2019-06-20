Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted on Thursday saying that the US is waging “economic terrorism” on the republic, adding that Tehran will complain to the UN over drone aggression.
The US wages #EconomicTerrorism on Iran, has conducted covert action against us & now encroaches on our territory.— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) June 20, 2019
We don't seek war, but will zealously defend our skies, land & waters.
We'll take this new aggression to #UN & show that the US is lying about international waters
