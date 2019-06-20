The US military did not fly over Iranian airspace on Wednesday, the US military said, after a news website run by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said a US drone was shot down over the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan.

“No U.S. aircraft were operating in Iranian airspace today,” Navy Captain Bill Urban, a spokesman for the US military’s Central Command, said shortly before midnight on Wednesday.

Urban declined further comment.

The relationship between Tehran and Washington has been particularly strained since the US last year quit the multilateral 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

On Wednesday, the US Navy displayed limpet mine fragments and a magnet it said it had removed from one of two oil tankers attacked in the Gulf of Oman last week, saying the mines bore a striking resemblance to Iranian ones.

Last Update: Thursday, 20 June 2019 KSA 08:20 - GMT 05:20