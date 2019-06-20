US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday the United States has no appetite to go to war with Iran, after Tehran shot down a US military surveillance drone over the Strait of Hormuz.
Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, told reporters at a regular news briefing that 20 lawmakers will receive a briefing on the “dangerous situation” in Iran at 11 a.m. ET/1500 GMT.
