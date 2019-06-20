US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States has documented that its drone was in international waters, not in Iranian territory, as Tehran has said.

Asked how the United States will respond to Iran after Iran shot down an American drone, Trump told reporters: “You’ll find out.”

Trump called Iran’s move a big mistake in remarks to reporters before a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but kept open the possibility of talks with Iran.

He also suggested that the shooting down of a US drone by Iran might have been a mistake.

“I find it hard to believe it was intentional,” Trump said at the White House in comments that appeared to downplay the incident, despite soaring tension in the strategic Strait of Hormuz area.

“I have a feeling that it was a mistake made by somebody who should not have been doing,” he said.

Trudeau said he was very concerned about escalations in tensions with Iran.

A US military drone was shot down in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz by an Iranian surface-to-air missile on Thursday.

ALSO READ: UN chief urges maximum restraint after Iran shoots down US drone

Netanyahu urges support for US against Iran’s “aggression”

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the international community to support the United States against Iran as tensions between the two countries escalated after the downing of a US drone by Iran.



“In the last 24 hours Iran has intensified its aggression against the United States and against all of us. And I repeat my call for all peace-loving countries to stand by the United States’ effort to stop Iranian aggression,” Netanyahu said in a video statement.



“Israel stands by the United States on this one,” he said.

(With Reuters)

Last Update: Thursday, 20 June 2019 KSA 20:05 - GMT 17:05