US President Donald Trump condemned Iran’s shootdown on Thursday of a US military surveillance drone in what Washington said was international air space.

“Iran made a very big mistake!” Trump said in a Twitter post.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps earlier said it had brought down the surveillance drone after it entered its country’s airspace. The Pentagon said the incident occurred in international airspace.

The drone shooting adds to growing tensions as Tehran pushes back against surging US diplomatic, economic, and military pressure.

Trump has repeatedly said he does not favor war with Iran unless it is to stop the country getting a nuclear weapon, something Iranian leaders insist they are not pursuing.

Last Update: Thursday, 20 June 2019 KSA 18:03 - GMT 15:03