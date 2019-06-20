Regime bombardment killed 14 civilians including two rescue workers in an ambulance in embattled northwest Syria on Thursday, a Britain-based war monitor said.

Those killed also included seven children in various areas of the extremist-run Idlib province, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said.

A regime air strike targeted an ambulance in the town of Maaret al-Noman, killing two rescue workers, it said, in the latest deadly bombardment on the wider region of some three million people since late April.

On Wednesday, regime attacks killed 16 civilians and nine combatants in Syria’s northwest.

Last Update: Thursday, 20 June 2019 KSA 13:42 - GMT 10:42