US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook will travel to the Middle East on Wednesday for meetings in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain to discuss “Iran’s regional aggression,” the State Department said.

“He will also share additional US intelligence on the range of active threats Iran currently poses to the region,” the department said in a statement.

Hook travels next week to Europe to meet with officials from Britain, Germany and France “to discuss a range of issues concerning the Iranian regime,” the statement said.

On Wednesday, the US envoy told a congressional hearing that Tehran was “without question” behind last week’s attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

“Those who have seen the intelligence all come away without any question Iran is behind these attacks,” Brian Hook told the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Also the US Navy displayed on Wednesday limpet mine fragments and a magnet it said it had removed from one of two oil tankers attacked in the Gulf of Oman last week, saying the mines bore a striking resemblance to Iranian ones.

Last Update: Thursday, 20 June 2019 KSA 06:28 - GMT 03:28