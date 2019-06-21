German Chancellor Angela Merkel says European countries are still hoping that there can be a political solution to the tensions between the United States and Iran.

Merkel told reporters in Brussels on Friday that European governments’ foreign policy advisers had met on the sidelines of a European Council meeting to discuss the tensions in the region.

She says “naturally we are worried about the situation and we’re counting on diplomatic negotiations for a political solution to a very tense situation.”

Merkel did not elaborate further on her comments.

The German Chancellor also spoke about the failed bid by European Union leaders to reach a deal on candidates for a full slate of the bloc’s top jobs.

She said EU Council President Donald Tusk had told her that none of the top candidates vying for the bloc’s top jobs had a majority within the Council.

She said she had “no doubt as to whether we believe him.”

EU leaders have announced a special summit for June 30 to try and break the deadlock.

Merkel also commented on the Paris climate treaty, saying that “everyone is committed.”

She said the majority of Member States were convinced that climate neutrality needed to be achieved by 2050.

