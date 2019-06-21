An Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander said on Friday that US bases and aircraft carrier in the region are within range of Iranian missiles, state TV reported.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump told an NBC correspondent that he would be willing to have talks with Iran’s Ayatollah or President, adding that Tehran’s ballistic missiles would have to be included in any deal.

Last Update: Friday, 21 June 2019 KSA 20:28 - GMT 17:28