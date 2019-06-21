The secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, said that Iran does not take US President Donald Trump seriously, adding that the US “economic war” against Iran has failed to achieve its targets.

“Trump’s policy of sanctions and economic war against the people of Iran did not achieve its targets,” said Shamkhani, adding that Trump’s policy towards Iran “will ultimately fail.”

“Iran does not take Trump nor his remarks seriously,” the Iranian Labour News Agency (ILNA) quoted Shamkhani as saying.

Shamkhani claimed that Iran’s policies are “clear” and “in support of stability and security,” adding that “Tehran has not attacked and will not attack any side, but if an attack is carried out against us, the aggressor will be made regretful”.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Keyvan Khosravi, denied the claim by Reuters that Iran had received a message from US President Donald Trump through Oman, according to Iranian Mehr News Agency.

“America has not sent Iran any messages through Oman,” said Khosravi.

“This claim is completely false,” he added.

