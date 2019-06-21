Iran refrained from shooting down a US plane with 35 people on board that was accompanying the downed drone in the Gulf, a Revolutionary Guards commander said on Friday.
Amirali Hajizadeh, head of the Revolutionary Guards aerospace division, was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency: “With the US drone in the region there was also an American P-8 plane with 35 people on board. This plane also entered our airspace and we could have shot it down, but we did not.”
Iran gave two warnings before downing the US drone over the Gulf of Oman, the commander of the aerospace arm of the country’s elite Revolutionary Guards said earlier on Friday.
