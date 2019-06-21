President Donald Trump said on Friday that the US was “cocked and loaded” to retaliate against Iran for downing an American drone, but canceled the strikes 10 minutes before they were to be carried out after being told some 150 people could die.

Trump tweeted on Friday that the US was ready to “retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die.” He said a general told him 150 people, and he canceled the strikes as “not proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone.”

....proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone. I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world. Sanctions are biting & more added last night. Iran can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons, not against the USA, and not against the WORLD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019

Trump tweeted that the US will never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon.

But he said that he’s in ‘no hurry’ to respond to the downing of the US surveillance drone over the Strait of Hormuz.

He said that the US sanctions are crippling the Iranian economy and that more are being added.

