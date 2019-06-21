Britain is in regular contact with the United States over the situation in Iran and has continuously called for de-escalation on all sides, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday.

“We have said continuously that we are calling for de-escalation on all sides and have long made clear our issues with Iran's activity,” the spokeswoman said. “We don’t believe escalation would be in any party’s interest and continue to talk to the US and our partners.”

Guterres calls for ‘nerves of steel’ in the Gulf

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, commenting on Friday on the situation in the Gulf, said “I have only one strong recommendation: nerves of steel”, UN spokeswoman in Geneva Alessandra Vellucci said.

Iranian officials told Reuters on Friday that Tehran had received a message from US President Donald Trump warning that a US attack on Iran was imminent but said he was against war and wanted talks on a range of issues.

