A Vatican cardinal is begging the US and Iran to step back from escalating tensions in the Gulf, calling instead for political friendship.

In a tweet on Friday, Ghanaian Cardinal Peter Turkson wrote: “On our knees, let’s pray USA & IRAN do not unsheathe the weapons of war!” He followed it by tweeting: “Let nations cultivate political friendship and not mutual demonization. The former builds peace, the latter kills it.”

Tensions have been heightened after Iran shot down a US military surveillance drone over the Strait of Hormuz.

The US said it made plans for limited strikes on Iran in response, but then called them off.

Turkson heads the Holy See’s development and migrant department, and long headed the Vatican office of justice and peace.

Last Update: Friday, 21 June 2019 KSA 16:20 - GMT 13:20