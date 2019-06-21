The US was ready to strike Iran over the shooting down of the American drone, before it was called off by President Donald Trump following fresh intelligence indicating the incident was unintentional.

A Fox News report quoted General Jack Keane, who said the stand-down by the US President happened based on “last minute intel” confirming Trump’s instinct which he expressed at the Oval Office earlier by saying that the attack on the drone was a “mistake”.

A retired American four-star general and former Vice Chief of Staff of the United States Army, Gen. Keane is a defense analyst serving as Chairman of the board for the Institute for the Study of War.

The American military punitive action was to be directed at the “means that delivered the blow to knock down our drone,” said Gen. Keane.

“The Iranian national leadership was furious with the tactical commander who shot down the drone because they clearly did not want that provocation to take place,” he told Fox Business.

Gen. Keane also told Fox News he does not believe a re-attack will happen “based on now the conclusion by the intelligence community”.

Last Update: Friday, 21 June 2019 KSA 19:32 - GMT 16:32