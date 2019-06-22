The Iran issue will be discussed at next week’s meeting of leaders of the Group of 20 leading economies in Japan, at least at a bilateral level, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday.



Speaking at an annual gathering of Protestant churches, Merkel also said that the international community must seek a political solution on Iran. This comes after US President Donald Trump said he had aborted a military strike to retaliate against Tehran’s downing of a US drone.

“There has to be a political solution (on Iran) and that is what we are working on,” Merkel said.

