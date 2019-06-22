The Iran issue will be discussed at next week’s meeting of leaders of the Group of 20 leading economies in Japan, at least at a bilateral level, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday.
Speaking at an annual gathering of Protestant churches, Merkel also said that the international community must seek a political solution on Iran. This comes after US President Donald Trump said he had aborted a military strike to retaliate against Tehran’s downing of a US drone.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?