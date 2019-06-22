Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization said on Saturday the country’s airspace was safe for airlines to fly through, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, amid heightened tension between Tehran and Washington.
“Iran-controlled airspace over the Persian Gulf and other flight routes are completely safe,” its spokesman, Reza Jafarzadeh, was quoted as saying.
The US Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday issued an emergency order prohibiting US operators from flying in an oversea area of Tehran-controlled airspace over the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman.
