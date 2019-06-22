Iran executed a former contract employee for the aerospace organization of the defense ministry in recent days on charges of spying for the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the IRIB news agency reported on Saturday.

Jalal Hajizavar had left his post nine years ago and was convicted by a military court after an investigation which discovered documents and spying equipment at his home, the report said.

He was executed at the Rajai Shahr prison in Karaj, west of Tehran, without providing further details.

Last Tuesday, Iran revealed that it has dismantled a new espionage network linked to the CIA and arrested a number of spies.

“Following clues in the American intelligence services, we recently found the new recruits Americans had hired and dismantled a new network,” state news agency IRNA said, quoting an intelligence ministry official.

It said some members of the CIA network had been arrested and handed over to the judiciary, while others still required “additional investigations.”

Last Update: Saturday, 22 June 2019 KSA 17:49 - GMT 14:49