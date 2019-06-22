Iran warned the United States on Saturday that any aggression against the Islamic republic would have serious consequences for US interests in the region.

“Firing one bullet towards Iran will set fire to the interests of America and its allies” in the Middle East, armed forces general staff spokesman Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi told the Tasnim News Agency.

“The Islamic Republic has never and will never start any wars,” Shekarchi added, stating that “if the enemy commits the smallest of mistakes, it will face the biggest revolutionary reaction from Iran in Central and West Asia, and it will certainly not survive the battle.”

“If the enemy fires one shot in our direction, we will fire ten back,” he said.

Shekarchi added that if Iran finds itself under attack, “the enemies will receive an irreparable and historic response that will render them regretful.”

Shekarchi claimed that “America and its friends” are not capable of going into war with Iran, adding that “America does not have the ability to overthrow the Islamic Republic regime. If it did, it would have done that by now.”

“The current situation in the region and the world is completely in favour of the Islamic Republic,” Shekarchi claimed.

