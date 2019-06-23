The Arab League on Sunday reaffirmed a pledge to pay $100 million a month to the Palestinian Authority, a day after Washington unveiled its Middle East peace plan.

Arab finance ministers who met in Cairo renewed a promise first made in April to boost “the Palestinian Authority’s budget with a $100 million monthly transfer... as it faces financial burdens,” a statement said.

On Saturday the United States said its Middle East peace plan to be presented next week in Bahrain aims to raise more than $50 billion for the Palestinians and create one million jobs for them within a decade.

Israel collects taxes on behalf of the Palestinian Authority, but withheld $138 million in transfers in February over Palestinian payments to political prisoners jailed for attacks against Israelis.

The Arab League initially pledged in April to pay a $100 million to plug the gap left when Israel blocked tax transfers.

