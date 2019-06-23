Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States have released a joint statement expressing their concern over escalating tensions in the region and the dangers posed by Iran’s destabilizing activities in Yemen and the broader region.

In a joint statement, the quartet condemned Iran’s recent actions in the region, including attacks on the oil tankers off Fujairah in the UAE on May 12 and in the Gulf of Oman on June 13.

“These attacks threaten the international waterways that we all rely on for shipping. Ships and their crews must be allowed to pass through international waters safely. We call on Iran to halt any further actions which threaten regional stability, and urge diplomatic solutions to de-escalate tensions,” the statement read.

“We further note with concern the recent escalation in Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia using Iranian-made and facilitated missiles and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles. In particular, we condemn the Houthi attack on Abha civilian airport on 12 June, which injured 26 civilians. We express full support for Saudi Arabia and call for an immediate end to such attacks by the Iranian-backed Houthis,” the statement added.

The four countries also expressed concern after the United Nations World Food Program was forced to suspend food deliveries to Sanaa due to the Houthis’ interference in aid delivery.

They also reiterated their “commitment to the Yemeni peace process and relevant Security Council resolutions, including UNSCR 2216” in solving the conflict in Yemen. They also expressed their “full support for the UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths,” calling “on the Yemeni parties to engage constructively with the Special Envoy to accelerate the implementation of Stockholm Agreement.”

Last Update: Sunday, 23 June 2019 KSA 21:01 - GMT 18:01