Sudan’s protest movement has accepted a roadmap aimed at forming a civilian-led transitional government, the Ethiopian envoy tasked with the initiative told the country’s ruling military council.

According to sources, the Sudanese Transitional Military Council has requested the Ethiopian mediator to merge the African and Ethiopian initiatives and submit them under a single draft.

The sources also added that the military council had a reservation, but that it was not linked to the specific details of the negotiation.

Ahmed Rabie, a spokesman for the Sudanese Professionals’ Association, told The Associated Press on Sunday that the Ethiopian proposal included a leadership council with eight civilian and seven military members, and a rotating chairmanship.

Rabie added the roadmap would restore all previous deals with the military. These include a three-year transition period, a protester-appointed Cabinet and a protester-majority legislative body.

Last Update: Sunday, 23 June 2019 KSA 18:22 - GMT 15:22