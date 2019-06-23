A senior officer in Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps asserted that US President Donald Trump would “not dare” to strike Iran and the President’s claim that he “wanted to strike three different sites is a lie.”

Brigadier General Gholamhossein Gheybparvar, the Commander of Iran’s Basij Resistance Force, denied Trump’s claim that he canceled a strike on Iranian targets with just 10 minutes to go because he was concerned about casualties, calling it a “lie,” the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported on Sunday.

“The president of America saying they wanted to strike three different sites is a lie and it was certainly out of fear that they did not dare to commit such an act,” Gheybparvar said.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s rejection of President Trump’s message earlier this month which was brought to Khamenei by Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, was “a sign of dignity,” claimed Gheybparvar.

President Trump had said on Friday that the US was “cocked and loaded” to retaliate against Iran for downing an American drone, but canceled the strikes 10 minutes before they were to be carried out after being told some 150 people could die.

Trump tweeted that the US was ready to “retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die.” He said a general told him 150 people, and he canceled the strikes as “not proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone.”

Last Update: Sunday, 23 June 2019 KSA 18:28 - GMT 15:28