The attorney general of Amhara state in northern Ethiopia has died of wounds, becoming the third victim of a coup bid which also saw the region’s president and his advisor gunned down, state media said Monday.

State broadcaster EBC reported that top prosecutor Migbaru Kebede had died from gunshot injuries after Saturday’s attack, which the government has described as an attempted coup in the region.

Last Update: Monday, 24 June 2019 KSA 12:57 - GMT 09:57