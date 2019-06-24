Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday Tehran welcomes any diffusion of tensions in the Gulf region following weeks of deteriorating relations with Washington.

“We welcome diffusion of tensions in the region. We do not want rise of tensions,” Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying by ISNA news agency.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman calls comments made by the UK’s Minister of State for the Middle East “unconstructive”, adding that the UK is siding with the US against Tehran, Fars reports.

Last Update: Monday, 24 June 2019 KSA 09:28 - GMT 06:28