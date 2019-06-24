Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs warned Iran there would be more sanctions if it continued its “aggressive policies,” but said Riyadh wanted to avoid war.



“Today, Iran is under severe economic sanctions,” Adel al-Jubeir told Le Monde newspaper in an interview published on Monday.

“These sanctions will be strengthened. If Iran continues its aggressive policies, it will have to pay the price,” he added.

Last Update: Monday, 24 June 2019 KSA 13:42 - GMT 10:42