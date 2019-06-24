Iraq’s parliament approved the appointment of three more ministers on Monday, including the defense and interior portfolios put forward by Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, lawmakers said.



But the nominee for minister of education, the only remaining portfolio, failed to get enough votes.



Najah al-Shammari, Yaseen al-Yasiri and Faruq Ameen were confirmed as ministers for defence, interior and justice respectively.

Last Update: Monday, 24 June 2019 KSA 13:47 - GMT 10:47