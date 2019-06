US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will be hit with sanctions later this week.

This comes as US President Donald Trump imposed new sanctions on Iran following Tehran's downing of an unmanned American drone and said the measures would target Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Trump administration wants to force Tehran to open talks on its nuclear and missile programs and its activities in the region.



Last Update: Monday, 24 June 2019 KSA 19:26 - GMT 16:26