US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday denounced as “child-like” a map released by Iran that purported to show that a US drone entered its airspace in May.

“You've seen that child-like map that Foreign Minister (Mohammad Javad) Zarif put out that contrasts with the excellence and professionalism of America’s military and intelligence services,” Pompeo told reporters as he left on a trip to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

At 00:14 US drone took off from UAE in stealth mode & violated Iranian airspace. It was targeted at 04:05 at the coordinates (25°59'43"N 57°02'25"E) near Kouh-e Mobarak.



We've retrieved sections of the US military drone in OUR territorial waters where it was shot down. pic.twitter.com/pJ34Tysmsg — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) June 20, 2019

Pompeo said the map “should leave no doubt in anyone’s mind about where that unarmed vehicle was -- it was flying in international airspace.”

Last Update: Monday, 24 June 2019 KSA 07:58 - GMT 04:58