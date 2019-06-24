US President Donald Trump is ready to talk to Iran about a deal that would lift American sanctions but Tehran would need to curtail its nuclear and missile program, as well as its support for proxies, a senior US official said on Monday.



US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook told reporters that Iran could “come to the table or watch its economy crumble,” but declined to give more details about fresh US sanctions expected later on Monday.



Hook was speaking by telephone from Oman, where he is touring Gulf countries before heading to Paris.

The envoy said added that the US is prepared to restore diplomatic ties with Iran and lift sanctions only if Tehran willing to do a deal, “but a deal must come first.”

