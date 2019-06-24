UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Monday that 55,000 former ISIS fighters, including foreigners, and their families detained in Syria and Iraq should face fair prosecution or be freed.

States “must assume responsibility for their nationals” and should not inflict statelessness on fighters’ children who have already suffered so much, Bachelet told the UN Human Rights Council as it opened a three-week session in Geneva.

Bachelet also called for countries to repatriate family members of suspected foreign fighters in Syria, including some 29,000 foreign children of ISIS extremists.

“Foreign family members should be repatriated,” she said, stressing that countries under no circumstances should render people, and especially children, stateless.

Last Update: Monday, 24 June 2019 KSA 13:02 - GMT 10:02