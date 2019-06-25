Iran said on Tuesday that a US decision to impose sanctions on the country’s supreme leader and other top officials permanently closed the path to diplomacy between Tehran and Washington.

“Imposing useless sanctions on Iran’s Supreme Leader (Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the commander of Iran’s diplomacy (Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif) is the permanent closure of the path of diplomacy,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a tweet.



“Trump’s desperate administration is destroying the established international mechanisms for maintaining world peace and security.”





Last Update: Tuesday, 25 June 2019 KSA 07:26 - GMT 04:26