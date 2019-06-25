The UN Security Council on Monday condemned the attacks on oil tankers in the Middle East as a serious threat to international peace and security.

“The council members urge concerned parties and all countries in the region to exercise maximum restraint and take measures and actions to reduce escalation and end tension,” Kuwait’s UN ambassador, Mansour al-Otaibi, said in a statement following a Security Council meeting.

Meanwhile, acting US Ambassador to the United Nations Jonathan Cohen told the UN Security Council on Monday that Washington’s policy on Iran “remains an economic and diplomatic effort to bring Iran back to the negotiating table.”

Cohen spoke to reporters after the closed-door council session requested by the United States. He also said he told the 15-member council that US evidence showed Iran was to blame for attacks on commercial tankers in the Gulf region in May and June and called on the world to tell Iran it is “unacceptable.”

Last Update: Tuesday, 25 June 2019 KSA 00:14 - GMT 21:14