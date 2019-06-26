Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that the Iranian nation will not retreat in the face of “cruel” US sanctions and “insults,” days after Washington imposed sanctions on him and other top officials in the country.

“The most vicious officials of the (US) government accuse Iran and insult it. The Iranian nation will not give in and retreat in the face of such insults,” Khamenei was quoted as saying by his official website.

Khamenei added that the US offer for negotiations is a deception.

US President Donald Trump has said he is willing to hold talks with the Islamic Republic.

“Negotiations are a deception for what they want. A weapon is in your hands and they don’t dare come close. They say drop the weapon so I can do whatever I want with you. This is negotiation,” Khamenei said.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump ordered “hard-hitting” financial sanctions on Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, holding him “ultimately responsible” for Tehran’s destabilizing activities.

“We will continue to increase pressure on Tehran,” Trump said as he signed the order in the Oval Office. “Never can Iran have a nuclear weapon.”

Reacting to Trump’s move, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani dismissed the new US sanctions on Khamenei.

