US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that any war between the United States and Iran would be swift, although he reiterated his desire to avoid a military confrontation.

“I hope we don’t but we’re in a very strong position if something should happen,” Trump told Fox Business Network when asked if a war was brewing.

Trump said: “I’m not talking boots on the ground ... I’m just saying if something would happen, it wouldn’t last very long.”

On Wednesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that the Iranian nation will not retreat in the face of “cruel” US sanctions and “insults”, days after Washington imposed sanctions on him and other top officials in the country.

“The most vicious officials of the (US) government accuse Iran and insult it. The Iranian nation will not give in and retreat in the face of such insults,” Khamenei was quoted as saying by his official website.

Last Update: Wednesday, 26 June 2019 KSA 16:41 - GMT 13:41