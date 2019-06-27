Iran’s main demand in talks on its nuclear deal is to be able to sell its oil at the same levels as it did before Washington withdrew from the accord, an Iranian official said on Thursday .
“We are not asking Europeans to invest in Iran... We only want to sell our oil,” the official told reporters in Vienna on condition of anonymity, ahead of talks on Friday aimed at saving the deal.
