Drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry in May originated in Iraq, not Yemen, US officials have concluded, drawing questions from Iraqi officials who have asked Washington for more information supporting the claim, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

US officials familiar with the intelligence on the May drone attacks say they originated in southern Iraq, the Journal reported, saying that most likely pointed a finger at Iran-backed militias in that region.

On May 14, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid al-Falih said that two oil-pumping stations for the East-West pipeline had been hit by explosive-laden drones, calling the attack “an act of terrorism” that targeted global oil supplies.

On Wednesday, Iraq’s prime minister denied allegations that drones which targeted Saudi oil pipelines last month could have taken off from Iraq, rather than Yemen.

