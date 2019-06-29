The UK, US, and Norway have issued a Troika statement on Saturday calling on Sudan’s Transitional Military Council to respect the Sudanese people’s right to freedom of expression and avoid any use of violence.

The statement comes as the country prepares to hold a mass rally on Sunday, the first attempt to mobilize protesters after the June 3 crackdown on the protest camp outside the military headquarters in Khartoum.

“The Troika continues to support the demand of the Sudanese people for a peaceful, agreed transition towards democracy in Sudan, the statement read.

“We also support the ongoing African Union-Ethiopian mediation. We call on the Transitional Military Council and the Forces for Freedom and Change to engage constructively with the African Union-Ethiopian proposal to achieve a peaceful democratic transition through the formation of a civilian-led transitional government,” the statement added.

Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the Transitional Military Council, said the ruling council was ready to hand over control to “any authority elected by the Sudanese people.”

“It is our responsibility to listen to the demands of the Sudanese people. We are with the Sudanese people to complete the revolution and build the future of the country,” he said.

